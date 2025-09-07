PM Modi to visit Himachal on Sep 9 to assess rain, landslide damage: Jai Ram Thakur

Shimla, Sep 7 (PTI) Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Himachal Pradesh on September 9 to take stock of the widespread damage caused in the state due to landslides and incessant rains.

Thakur, in a press statement issued, said that he would also be present in Dharamshala to brief him about the destruction across the state.

"On behalf of the people of Himachal Pradesh, we extend a warm welcome to PM Modi. I will apprise him of the devastation caused in different regions due to incessant rains and landslides," said Thakur.

He also launched a scathing attack on the Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led state government and accused it of snatching away people's rights and benefits since coming to power.

Thakur said the state government has already withdrawn employees' dearness allowance (DA), medical reimbursements, higher grade pay, and the right to regularisation after two years, while contractual workers have been turned into job trainees.

He also accused the government of shutting down more than 2,000 institutions, including universities, colleges, schools, hospitals, and administrative offices in just two and a half years.

"Instead of strengthening facilities in the state, the state government is weakening them. CM's so-called 'Vyavastha Parivartan' has turned into a government of grief and decline," he added.

Earlier, Thakur visited Bagra Thach and Bahel Sainj villages in Seraj Legislative Assembly Constituency, where he met families affected by landslides. He said about 50 houses have been impacted, of which at least 12 houses have been completely destroyed, forcing the people to take shelter in the local school.

Thakur also distributed relief material among affected families and urged the state government to ensure quick rehabilitation and financial assistance. He also appealed to people to remain cautious during the ongoing heavy rainfall.