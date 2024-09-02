PM Modi to visit Jharkhand on Sep 15: Himanta

Ranchi, Sep 2 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Jharkhand on September 15, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday.

Sarma, who is also the BJP's election co-incharge for Jharkhand, said that the Prime Minister would come to Jamshedpur and would participate in government as well as political events in the steel city.

Sarma was speaking to reporters after the first meeting of the party's election committee here.

"Mainly three agendas were discussed in the meeting. We have extended the duration of the candidate selection process," he said.

Sarma said a roadmap to the proposed Pariwartan Sankalp Yatra was also given shape in the meeting.

"It will be finalised in the next two-three days. The work of Pariwartan Sankalp Yatra and the election committee will go in a parallel manner," he said.

"In the meantime, we will also complete the first round of discussion (over seat-sharing) with the AJSU Party and Janata Dal (United) at the state level," Sarma added.

When he was asked about a seat-sharing discussion with Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), he said that it would be discussed at the central level.

On a question if more people from JMM or Congress were likely to join BJP, Sarma said, "It is not about from JMM or Congress but if right thinking people come to the BJP, the party will get strength. The BJP's door is always open for them. Our objective is to take Jharkhand on the path of development." On Congress's demand for caste census, he said that it has already been conducted in NDA-ruled Bihar.

"Congress leaders should reply when they will do it in Karnataka," he said.

Sarma said that the process has been started for conducting a caste census among the Muslims in Assam. PTI SAN ACD