PM Modi to visit Kuwait on Dec 21-22

New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Kuwait on Saturday on a two-day trip to further strengthen "multifaceted" ties between India and the Gulf nation.

It will be the first visit to Kuwait by an Indian prime minister in over four decades.

Modi is paying the visit at the invitation of Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

During the visit, Modi will hold discussions with the leadership of Kuwait and will also interact with the Indian community.

"India and Kuwait share traditionally close and friendly relations which are rooted in history and have been underpinned by economic and strong people to people linkages," the MEA said in a statement.

India is among the top trading partners of Kuwait. The Indian community is the largest expatriate community in Kuwait.

"The visit will provide an opportunity to further strengthen the multifaceted ties between India and Kuwait," the MEA added.