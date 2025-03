New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay a two-day state visit to Mauritius beginning March 11 to attend the island nation's national day celebrations as the chief guest.

A contingent of Indian defence forces will also participate in celebrations, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday.

Modi is travelling to Mauritius at the invitation of Prime Minister Navin Ramgoolam. PTI MPB ZMN