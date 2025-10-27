PM Modi to visit Mumbai on Wednesday, address maritime CEOs conclave

New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Mumbai on October 29 to address a maritime leaders conclave as India seeks to position itself as a maritime power, an official statement said on Monday.

Modi will also chair the Global Maritime CEO Forum, the flagship event of India Maritime Week (IMW), that brings together leaders of global maritime companies, major investors, policymakers, innovators and international partners to deliberate on the future of the global maritime ecosystem.

The forum will serve as a key platform for dialogue on sustainable maritime growth, resilient supply chains, green shipping and inclusive blue economy strategies.

The PM's participation reflects his deep commitment to an ambitious, future-oriented maritime transformation, aligned with the Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047, the statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

This long-term vision, built on four strategic pillars -- port-led development, shipping and shipbuilding, seamless logistics and maritime skill-building -- aims to position India among the world's leading maritime powers, it said.

IMW 2025 serves as the government of India's premier global platform to translate this vision into action, bringing together leading stakeholders across shipping, ports, shipbuilding, cruise tourism and blue economy finance.

Being organised from October 27-31 under the theme 'Uniting Oceans, One Maritime Vision', IMW 2025 will showcase India's strategic roadmap to emerge as a global maritime hub and a leader in the blue economy.

IMW 2025 will draw participation from over 85 countries, featuring more than 1,00,000 delegates, 500+ exhibitors and more than 350 international speakers. PTI SKU DIV DIV