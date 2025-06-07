PM Modi to visit Odisha on June 20 to attend BJP govt's first anniversary function: Minister

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Odisha on June 20 and attend a mega celebration for the first anniversary of the BJP’s maiden government in the state, a senior minister said here on Saturday.

The first anniversary of the BJP dispensation in the state falls on June 12, but the main function will be held on June 20 as the PM will visit the state on that day, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said.

“There have been several changes in the programmes for the completion of the first year of the Mohan Charan Majhi government in Odisha. The government was formed on June 12, 2024, and the anniversary falls on June 12 this year. However, the main function will be held on June 20, keeping in view the PM’s schedule," he said.

Pujari, one of the senior BJP leaders in Odisha, said that the state government had earlier urged the PM and other dignitaries to attend the function on June 12.

"As the PM is already engaged on that day, he will come on June 20 and changes are being made accordingly," he said.

The final programme schedule will be released soon, Pujari said.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, during his recent visit to New Delhi, had extended a formal invitation to the Prime Minister, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda and others for the anniversary celebrations on June 12.

As part of the anniversary functions, all the Odisha ministers have been assigned to visit districts to present the Majhi government’s first-year report card to the people.