PM Modi to visit Odisha twice in January 2025: Majhi

Cuttack, Dec 17 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi would visit Odisha twice during January 2025 to grace the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) and Utkarsh Odisha Conclave-2025, Chief Minister Mohan Majhi said here.

The chief minister said this while speaking at the annual function of Odisha Police Havildar-Constable-Sepoy Association here on Monday evening.

The 18th edition of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is scheduled to be held from January 8 to 10 while the Utkarsh Odisha Conclave 2025 will be held on January 28 and 29.

The Prime Minister had last visited Odisha from November 30 to December 1 to attend the all India conference of Director Generals/ Inspector Generals of Police. PTI BBM BBM RG