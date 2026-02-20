PM Modi to visit Puducherry on Mar 1: BJP leader

Puducherry, Feb 20 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi would visit the poll-bound Puducherry on March 1, senior BJP leader Nirmal Kumar Surana said here on Friday.

Surana, BJP in-charge of Puducherry told reporters that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had visited Karaikal recently and was given a rousing reception. The BJP leader's visit had sent a "very good message among the people there".

Meanwhile, official sources said PM Modi would launch several developmental projects during his visit and the meeting would be held in the helipad ground in neighbouring Lawspet.

Surana said preparations were being made to organise a grand welcome to Modi during his visit to the Union Territory.

The AINRC and BJP, now ruling the UT, would face the upcoming polls also as allies and the alliance was reaffirmed during the visit of the Home Minister to Karaikal on February 14.

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy and Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya were also present in the meeting with Shah and the AINRC-BJP alliance would continue in the forthcoming polls also, Surana said.

Surana said that a few other parties including the Lakshiya Jananayaga Katchi would join the NDA here and talks were being held to accommodate the AIADMK also.

"The AIADMK is in the NDA in neighbouring Tamil Nadu and definitely would be a part of the alliance in Puducherry also," he said. PTI CORR SA