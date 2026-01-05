PM Modi to visit Somnath Temple on January 11

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the Somnath Temple in Gujarat on January 11, officials said on Monday.

They also said that year-long activities have been planned at Somnath to mark the 'Somnath Swabhiman Parv'.

Many spiritual and social activities will take place in Somnath from January 8 to 11, the officials said.

Prime Minister Modi has said the temple, which was rebuilt after repeated attacks by foreign invaders, is a symbol of the indomitable spirit of Indian civilisation.

In a blogpost to mark 1,000 years since the first attack on the Somnath Temple, the prime minister said, "There can be no better example of our civilisation's indomitable spirit than Somnath, which stands gloriously, overcoming odds and struggle".