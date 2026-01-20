PM Modi to visit Thiruvananthapuram on Jan 23, BJP plans grand reception

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 20 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Thiruvananthapuram on January 23, and the BJP is planning a grand welcome, including a large roadshow, party leaders said here on Tuesday.

This is Modi's first visit after the BJP won the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, ending over four decades of Left rule.

According to them, around 25,000 workers are expected to gather at Putharikandam Maidan at 11 am to greet him.

During his visit, the Prime Minister will hand over a development blueprint of Thiruvananthapuram to Mayor V V Rajesh.

This plan outlines the city's growth and development up to 2030, party leaders said here.

He will also inaugurate four new trains approved for Kerala.

BJP state leaders said the visit fulfills a promise made during the local body elections.

Speaking at a press conference, State General Secretary S Suresh said Modi will arrive in the city at 10 am and attend an official railway event.

After that, he will join the party meeting at Putharikandam Maidan.

The Prime Minister will take part in the roadshow before reaching the Maidan. PTI TGB TGB ROH