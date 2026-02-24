PM Modi to visit Tirupparankundram temple on March 1

Chennai, Feb 24 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the Subrahmanya Swamy temple in Tirupparankundram in Madurai during his visit to Tamil Nadu on March 1, a senior BJP leader said on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to address a NDA rally in Madurai at Mandela Nagar, the second after he kick-started the poll campaign at Maduranthakam near Chennai last month.

While in Madurai, he would visit the Tirupparankundram temple where a row over lighting the Karthigai deepam atop the stone pillar erupted.

According to the senior BJP leader, the Prime Minister would visit the temple for worship. PTI JSP VGN JSP SA