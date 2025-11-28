PM Modi to visit Udupi’s Sri Krishna Math

Udupi (Karnataka), Nov 28 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Udupi’s historic Sri Krishna Math on Friday.

According to officials, the Prime Minister will participate in the “Laksha Geeta Pathana”, a mass recitation in which more than one lakh devotees will chant verses from the Bhagavad Gita.

He is also expected to offer prayers at the Sri Krishna temple and receive blessings from the presiding Paryaya Swamiji.

This will be Modi’s third visit to Udupi and his second to the Sri Krishna Math.

He had first travelled to Udupi in 1993 and later in 2008 as the Chief Minister of Gujarat, during which he paid visits to the Krishna temple.

The visit is expected to draw significant national attention to one of Karnataka’s most revered pilgrimage centres and the spiritual seat of the 13th-century philosopher Sri Madhwacharya, the proponent of the Dvaita school of Vedanta.

In preparation for the event, the district administration, state police and central security agencies have intensified coordination to manage the anticipated crowds.

Thousands of devotees from across Karnataka and neighbouring states are expected to arrive for the mass chanting and to witness the Prime Minister’s temple visit.

Traffic diversions, security checks and pedestrian movement plans have been put in place around the temple town.

Udupi district officials said that the temple premises, surrounding streets and public congregation areas are being readied to accommodate the large gatherings.

Medical teams, emergency response units and volunteer groups have also been deployed to support the large gatherings.

The visit is expected to further highlight Udupi’s spiritual prominence and bring renewed national focus to the region’s Vaishnavite traditions. The centuries-old Sri Krishna Math, known for its unique traditions including the nine Mathas of Udupi, remains a major centre for religious scholarship and pilgrimage. PTI COR GMS ROH