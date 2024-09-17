PM Modi to visit US from Sep 21 to 23

New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay a three-day visit to the US beginning September 21 to attend the annual Quad Summit and address the 'Summit of the Future' at the UN General Assembly.

Modi will attend the fourth Quad leaders' Summit at Wilmington in Delaware on September 21 that is being hosted by US President Joe Biden, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said announcing the prime minister's trip.

It was India's turn to host the Quad Summit this year.

"Following the request of the US side to host the Quad Summit this year, India has agreed to host the next Quad Summit in 2025," the MEA said.

"At the Quad Summit, the leaders will review the progress achieved by the Quad over the last one year and set the agenda for the year ahead to assist the countries of the Indo-Pacific region in meeting their development goals and aspirations," it said.

On September 23, Modi will address the 'Summit of the Future' at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, the MEA said.

In New York, the prime minister will address a gathering of the Indian community on September 22.

"The prime minister would also be interacting with CEOs of leading US-based companies to foster greater collaborations between the two countries in the cutting-edge areas of AI, quantum computing, semiconductors and biotechnology," the MEA said in a statement.

Modi is also expected to interact with thought leaders and other stakeholders active in the India-US bilateral landscape, it said.