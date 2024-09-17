PM Modi to visit US from Sep 21 to 23; to attend Quad, UN summits

New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay a three-day visit to the US beginning September 21 to attend the annual Quad Summit and address the 'Summit of the Future' at the UN General Assembly.

Modi will also address a gathering of the Indian community in New York on September 22 during his three-day visit, the external affairs ministry said on Tuesday.

The two key engagements of the prime minister during the visit are expected to be his participation at the Quad Summit and the 'Summit of the Future' US President Joe Biden will host the fourth 'Quad Leaders Summit' in Wilmington, Delaware, on September 21. Besides Modi and Biden, it will be attended by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida.

It was India's turn to host the Quad Summit. But following a request from Washington, India agreed to host the Summit next year.

Prime Minister Modi will address the 'Summit of the Future' at the United Nations General Assembly in New York on September 23, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said announcing his trip.

The theme of the Summit is 'Multilateral Solutions for a Better Tomorrow'.

It will bring "leaders from various countries to forge a new international consensus on how to deliver a "better present and safeguard the future", according to the UN.

"On the sidelines of the Summit, the prime minister would be holding bilateral meetings with several world leaders and discuss issues of mutual interest," the MEA said.

On the Quad Summit, it said India will host it in 2025.

"Following the request of the US side to host the Quad Summit this year, India has agreed to host the next Quad Summit in 2025," the MEA said.

"At the Quad Summit, the leaders will review the progress achieved by the Quad over the last one year and set the agenda for the year ahead to assist the countries of the Indo-Pacific region in meeting their development goals and aspirations," it said in a statement.

In New York, Modi would also be interacting with CEOs of leading US-based companies to foster greater collaborations between the two countries.

"The prime minister would also be interacting with CEOs of leading US-based companies to foster greater collaborations between the two countries in the cutting-edge areas of AI, quantum computing, semiconductors and biotechnology," it said.

While in New York, the prime minister will address a gathering of the Indian community on September 22, the MEA said.

"The prime minister is also expected to interact with thought leaders and other stakeholders active in the India-US bilateral landscape," it said. PTI MPB RT RT