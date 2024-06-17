PM Modi to visit Uttar Pradesh, Bihar

New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Varanasi on Tuesday, his first visit after assuming office for the third consecutive term.

During his visit, the prime minister will participate in the PM Kisan Samman Sammelan and release Rs 20,000 crore as part of the income support scheme for over 9.26 crore farmers.

At around 7 PM, Modi will witness Ganga Aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat. He will also perform 'pooja' and 'darshan' at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple at around 8 PM, an official statement said.

Varanasi district media in-charge of BJP, Arvind Mishra said the prime minister is coming to Kashi to express his gratitude to the voters of his constituency.

In the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, Modi won from his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi for the third consecutive time.

The prime minister will be in Bihar on Wednesday where he will inaugurate the campus of the Nalanda University in Rajgir. He will also address the gathering on the occasion.

After being sworn in as prime minister for the third time, Modi signed his first file authorising release of 17th instalment of PM Kisan Nidhi reflecting the commitment of the government towards farmer welfare.

In continuation of this commitment, Modi will release the instalment amounting to more than Rs 20,000 crore to around 9.26 crore beneficiary farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) through Direct Benefit Transfer.

So far, more than 11 crore eligible farmer families have received benefits of more than Rs. 3.04 lakh crore under PM-KISAN.

During the event in Varanasi, the prime minister will also grant certificates to more than 30,000 women from Self Help Groups (SHGs) as Krishi Sakhis.

Krishi Sakhi Convergence Program (KSCP) aims to transform rural India through the empowerment of rural women as Krishi Sakhi, by imparting training and certification of Krishi Sakhis as Para-extension Workers. This certification course also aligns with the objectives of the "Lakhpati Didi" Program.

In Bihar, the prime minister will inaugurate the new campus of Nalanda University which is conceived as a joint collaboration between India and East Asia Summit (EAS) countries.

The inauguration ceremony will be attended by several eminent people, including the Head of Missions of 17 Countries.

The campus has two academic blocks with 40 classrooms having a total seating capacity of around 1900.

It has two auditoria having a capacity of 300 seats each. It has a student hostel with a capacity of around 550 students. It also has various other facilities including International Centre, amphitheatre that can accommodate up to 2000 individuals, faculty club and sports complex among others.

The campus is a 'Net Zero' green campus. It is self-sustainable with solar plant, domestic and drinking water treatment plant, water recycling plant for reusing waste water, 100 acres of water bodies, and many other environment friendly facilities.

The University has a deep connection with history. The original Nalanda University, established around 1,600 years ago, is considered to be amongst the first residential universities of the world. In 2016, the ruins of Nalanda were declared as a UN Heritage Site. PTI SKU NAV DV DV