PM Modi to visit Uttarakhand on October 12

Dehradun, Oct 5 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Uttarakhand on October 12 to offer prayers at Jageshwar Dham, have a 'darshan' of Adi Kailash, meet soldiers at the India-China border and address a public meeting in Pithoragarh.

During his proposed visit, the prime minister will first reach Jageshwar Dham in Almora district and offer prayers, said Aditya Kothri, the BJP's Uttarakhand unit general secretary.

After that, Modi will travel to the Jolikang border area in Pithoragarh district and meet the soldiers at the Indo-Tibetan Border Police post, Kothri told reporters. The prime minister will see and discuss the products of the local villagers and also have a 'darshan' of Adi Kailash, he added.

On the same day, Modi will address a public meeting in Pithoragarh besides interacting with beneficiaries of government schemes.

The prime minister will rest for the night at Mayawati Ashram in Champawat and leave on the morning of October 13, Kothri said. PTI ALM SZM