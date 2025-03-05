PM Modi to visit Uttarakhand on Thursday, offer prayers at winter seat of Ganga in Mukhwa

New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Uttarakhand on Thursday during which he will flag off a trek and bike rally as well as address a gathering at a public function in Harsil.

At around 9:30 am, he will perform pooja and darshan at the winter seat of Maa Ganga in Mukhwa, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office said.

At around 10:40 am, he will flag off a trek and bike rally and also address a gathering in Harsil, it said.

The Uttarakhand government has initiated a Winter Tourism programme this year.

Thousands of devotees have already visited the winter seats of Gangotri, Yamunotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath.

The programme is aimed to promote religious tourism and boost the local economy, homestays, tourism businesses, among others, the statement said.

Later, in a post on X, Modi said, "By promoting tourism in 'Devbhoomi' Uttarakhand, we are committed to further strengthen the economy of the state. In this connection, I will get the opportunity to worship Maa Ganga in Mukhwa tomorrow morning at around 9:30 am. After this, I will communicate with my family members in Harsil." "I am very excited to visit the winter abode of the pure 'Maa Ganga' in Mukhwa. This holy place is famous all over the world for its spiritual significance and amazing beauty. Not only this, it is a unique example of our resolve of 'heritage as well as development'," Modi said in his post in Hindi.

The prime minister also said he is very happy that the "double engine" government of Uttarakhand has started a special programme to promote winter tourism this year.

While this is encouraging religious tourism, many local businesses including homestays are also getting opportunities to flourish, he said. PTI ASK ASK KVK KVK KVK