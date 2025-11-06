PM Modi to visit Varanasi, flag off 4 Vande Bharat trains on Nov 8

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Varanasi and flag off four new Vande Bharat Express trains on November 8, his office said on Thursday.

This marks another milestone in realizing the prime minister’s vision of providing citizens with easier, faster, and more comfortable travel through world-class railway services, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

In a significant step towards expanding India’s modern rail infrastructure, Prime Minister Modi will visit Varanasi, his parliamentary constituency, and flag off four new Vande Bharat Express trains on November 8 at around 8:15 am, the PMO said.

The new Vande Bharat Express trains will operate on the Banaras-Khajuraho, Lucknow-Saharanpur, Firozpur-Delhi, and Ernakulam-Bengaluru routes.

By significantly reducing travel time between major destinations, these trains will enhance regional mobility, promote tourism, and support economic activity across the country, the statement said.

The Banaras-Khajuraho Vande Bharat Express will establish direct connectivity on this route and save about 2 hours 40 minutes compared to the special trains currently in operation, it said.

The Banaras-Khajuraho Vande Bharat will connect some of India’s most revered religious and cultural destinations, including Varanasi, Prayagraj, and Chitrakoot.

This link will not only strengthen religious and cultural tourism but also provide pilgrims and travellers with a fast, modern, and comfortable journey to the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Khajuraho, it added.

The Lucknow-Saharanpur Vande Bharat will cover the journey in approximately 7 hours 45 minutes, saving nearly one hour of travel time. The express train will greatly benefit passengers from Lucknow, Sitapur, Shahjahanpur, Bareilly, Moradabad, Bijnor, and Saharanpur, while also improving access to the holy city of Haridwar via Roorkee, the statement said.

By ensuring smoother and faster intercity travel across central and western Uttar Pradesh, this service will play a key role in enhancing connectivity and regional development, it said.

The Firozpur-Delhi Vande Bharat will be the fastest train on this route, completing the journey in just 6 hours 40 minutes, the statement said. The express train will strengthen connectivity between the national capital and key cities in Punjab, including Bathinda and Patiala, it said.

This train is expected to boost trade, tourism, and employment opportunities, contributing to the socio-economic development of border regions and fostering greater integration with national markets.

In southern India, the Ernakulam-Bengaluru Vande Bharat will reduce travel time by over two hours, completing the journey in 8 hours 40 minutes, the statement said.

The express train will connect major IT and commercial hubs, providing professionals, students, and tourists with a faster and more comfortable travel option, it said.

The route will promote greater economic activity and tourism between Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka, supporting regional growth and collaboration, it added. PTI ASK ASK KVK KVK