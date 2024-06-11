PM Modi to visit Varanasi on June 18 to address a farmers' conference, BJP office-bearers

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on June 18 and address a farmers' conference, BJP office-bearers here said on Tuesday.

This would be Modi's first visit to his parliamentary constituency after taking oath as Prime Minister for the third time.

The BJP's Kashi region president Dilip Patel said Prime Minister Modi will be in Varanasi on June 18 on a day-long visit. During this, Modi will address a farmers' conference and its venue is being decided, he said.

After addressing the farmers' conference, the prime minister will offer prayers at the Shri Kashi Vishwanath temple and also participate in Ganga Aarti at the Dashashwamedh Ghat, Patel said.