PM Modi to visit Varanasi on Saturday, inaugurate many infra projects

Varanasi, Aug 1 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Varanasi, his parliamentary constituency, on Saturday, and will inaugurate or lay the foundation of projects worth Rs 2,200 crore.

The visit was announced by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in a post on X on Friday.

During his visit, Modi will release the 20th instalment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi for the farmers, Adityanath said.

Among the key projects the prime minister is scheduled to announce are a four-lane widening of the Varanasi-Bhadohi road, the construction of a railway overbridge, and the installation of advanced medical equipment, like robotic surgery units, at cancer hospitals.

Foundation stones will be laid for a government homoeopathic medical college and hospital, a new district library, a museum at Munshi Premchand's house in Lamahi, and an underground cabling project to be built at Rs 881 crore.

The PM will order the direct transfer of Rs 20,500 crore into the bank accounts of more than 9.70 crore eligible farmers nationwide as part of the Kisan Nidhi scheme.

Modi is also scheduled to address a public meeting in Banauli (Kalika Dham) village in the Sevapuri Assembly constituency.