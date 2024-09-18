PM Modi to visit Wardha city in Maharashtra for Vishwakarma Scheme event on Sept 20

Nagpur, Sept 18 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Wardha city in Maharashtra on Friday to mark the first anniversary of PM Vishwakarma Scheme and inaugurate several development projects including a mega Textile Park.

He will virtually perform Bhoomi Pujan of PM Mitra Park coming up in Amravati, a government release stated.

The prime minister will inaugurate several development projects in Wardha and Amravati, including the mega PM Textile Park in Amravati, which will come up on 1,020 acres of land, the Amravati District Information Officer stated.

Modi will also address a public meeting on Swavlambi grounds in Wardha city to mark the PM Vishwakarma scheme anniversary.

PM Vishwakarma scheme envisages to provide end-to-end and holistic support to the traditional artisans and craftspeople in scaling up of their conventional products and services. PTI CLS NSK