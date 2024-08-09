PM Modi to visit Wayanad, chair review meeting

New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the landslides-hit Wayanad on Saturday to review the relief and rehabilitation efforts and interact with survivors.

Officials said Modi will reach Kannur around 11 am and then undertake an aerial survey of the landslides-affected area in Wayanad.

Teams involved in the rescue operation will brief him about the evacuation efforts.

He will visit the relief camp and hospital where he will meet and interact with the victims and survivors of the landslides, they said.

Modi will then chair a review meeting during which he will be briefed in detail about the incident and the ongoing relief efforts.

At least 226 people died and many remain unaccounted for after landslides hit the region on July 30 in what was likely one of the biggest natural disasters to have hit Kerala. PTI KR SZM