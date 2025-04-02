PM Modi took bold step by tabling Waqf Bill after 75 yrs: Himanta

Guwahati, Apr 2 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken a "bold step" by introducing the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in Parliament.

Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju tabled the Bill in the Lok Sabha earlier in the day. It seeks to improve the administration of Waqf properties, introduce technology-driven management, address complexities and ensure transparency.

"The Waqf Bill was presented in Parliament today. This law was very necessary for India. PM Narendra Modi has taken a bold step after 75 years. I congratulate and express my thanks to him," Sarma told reporters in Jorhat. He expressed optimism that the law will be passed by both Houses of Parliament.

Tabling the Bill, which was examined and redrafted by a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC), Rijiju said the legislation has nothing to do with religion, but deals only with properties.

The minister also said the Waqf Bill will be renamed as Unified Waqf Management Empowerment, Efficiency and Development (UMEED) Bill.

According to the Bill, the Waqf tribunals will be strengthened, a structured selection process will be maintained, and a tenure will be fixed to ensure efficient dispute resolution.

It also proposes that non-Muslim members will be included in the central and state Waqf boards for inclusivity.

A centralised portal will automate Waqf property management, improving efficiency and transparency, according to the legislation. PTI TR RBT