PM Modi took initiative for cultural, Hindu renaissance in India, says former VP Venkaiah Naidu

Hyderabad, Feb 12 (PTI) Former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken a great initiative for the cultural and Hindu renaissance in the country with the consecration of Ram temple in Ayodhya and that the nation complements him for it.

Observing that India's cultural renaissance is the need of the hour, he said the cultural centres need to strive towards showcasing the nation's culture, tradition and arts to the world.

He was speaking after inaugurating, along with Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy, the Regional Centre of the Sangeet Natak Akademi "Dakshin Bharat Sanskritik Kendra" here and laying the foundation stone for the Bharata Kala Mandapa auditorium as a part of the centenary celebrations of legendary Telugu singer Ghantasala Venkateswara Rao.

"I feel Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken the initiative for India's cultural and Hindu renaissance in the country with the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya," Naidu said.

The former Vice President also stressed the role of the mother tongue in protecting cultural heritage.

He said, through the National Education Policy, Modi is promoting and preserving mother tongue.

Naidu also suggested learning Hindi too. He said he is, however, against the imposition.

Naidu referred to certain people in Tamil Nadu expressing the view that language is being imposed on them. He recalled having stated: "no imposition, no opposition, that is my proposition".

No language should be imposed and there should be no opposition to any Indian language, he said.

All languages should be respected and proficiency should be acquired to move ahead in life, he added.

The Dakshin Bharat Sanskritik Kendra is envisaged to promote research and documentation of music, folk and tribal arts, theatre, and puppetry.

The centre will be developed as a state-of-the-art regional centre and a leading cultural space that would foster the cultural growth and performative milieu of the state, an official release said.

Kishan Reddy said over the last 10 years, the Central government has tirelessly worked to preserve, promote and protect the nation's heritage.

With PM Modi’s support, both "our tangible and intangible cultural heritage of the Telugu states received a major fillip, he said.

"Be it in the case of Ramappa (temple in Telangana) that was recognised with the UNESCO World Heritage tag and the restoration of the Kalyana Mandapam at Thousand Pillar Temple or in the domain of intangible cultural heritage, the government has left no stone unturned in promoting it," the union minister said.

At the event, Padma Shri Awardees of 2024 from Telugu states were also felicitated. PTI VVK SJR SJR KH