PM Modi, top leaders pay tributes to Mahakavi Bharathi on 143rd birth anniversary

Chennai, Dec 11 (PTI) Leaders across the political spectrum paid glowing tributes to revolutionary Tamil poet Mahakavi Subramania Bharathi's on his 143rd birth anniversary on Thursday, recalling his enduring influence on generations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X to honour the iconic poet and freedom fighter, saying Bharathi's poems stirred courage, and his thoughts had the power to make a lasting impression on countless minds.

"He ignited India's cultural and national consciousness. He strived to build a just and inclusive society. His contributions to enriching Tamil literature are also unparalleled," he wrote.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah called Bharathi the architect of modern Tamil literature.

"Braving the atrocities committed by the colonial government, the Mahakavi carried the blazing flame of revolution and fueled the freedom movement with his poems of fiery patriotism," wrote Shah.

He also said Bharathi advanced India’s civilizational goal of building a fair and equitable society through social reforms.

"His wisdom will remain an eternal wellspring of inspiration," added Shah.

Bharathi who was born on December 11, 1882 in Ettayapuram, Tuticorin.

Noting that the Mahakavi was a champion of women's rights, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said his #DravidianModel government not only ensured higher education for women, but also the scheme has been named #PudhumaiPenn (New Woman), inspired by Bharathiyar’s poetry.

"We have also declared Bharathiyar's remembrance day to be observed as "Mahakavi Day," said CM Stalin.

AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami said Bharathiyar made the world recognise the greatness of Tamil.

"A liberation thinker who sowed the seeds of noble ideals such as women's liberation, equality, national consciousness, and linguistic loyalty in the hearts of the people through his writings, and illuminated new thoughts," wrote Palaniswami.

DMK MP Kanimozhi paid tributes to the beloved Tamil poet on his 143rd birth anniversary.

"(He) has dissolved into our emotions and remains ever-present in the realm of our intellect," the DMK leader wrote on her official 'X' account.

To honour his birth anniversary, the Government of India is organising "Bharatiya Bhasha Utsav", a national festival celebrating Indian languages, every year from 2023.

According to a circular issued by the Union Ministry of Education, this year, schools across the country are observing a week‑long programme from December 4. The Utsav culminates on Thursday.

The National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) and allied bodies have been posting about "#BhashaUtsav2025" on various social media platforms through the week as well.

Bharathi became a leading voice of the Indian nationalist movement through powerful Tamil poems and essays that promoted independence, equality, women's rights, and the abolition of caste discrimination.