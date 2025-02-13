PM Modi transformed governance into more humane, responsive system: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) Citing a number of initiatives taken by the Centre to ensure ease of living of pensioners, Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has transformed governance into a more humane and responsive system.

Launching the 12th Pension Adalat here, he said the initiative has not only expedited grievance redressal but also reinforced the government’s commitment to pensioners as active contributors to society.

“Prime Minister Modi has transformed governance into a more humane and responsive system. Pensioners no longer have to struggle with bureaucratic delays or wait decades for justice. The government is committed to making their lives hassle-free through policy reforms and digital interventions,” said Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel.

Since the introduction of Pension Adalats in 2017, a total of 25,416 cases have been taken up across 12 sessions, with 18,157 cases successfully resolved by various ministries and departments, he said.

In the 12th Pension Adalat held on Thursday, 192 cases were addressed by the Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare (DoPPW), while 151 cases were resolved on the spot, underscoring the efficiency of this initiative in delivering timely justice to pensioners, according to a Personnel Ministry statement.

The minister cited several cases where pensioners received long-overdue relief.

"Dr Arvind Kumar, a retired Associate Professor from the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, was denied leave encashment due to pending administrative action. Diagnosed with prostate cancer and in urgent need of funds, he filed his grievance on the CPENGRAMS portal. The Pension Adalat took up his case and the decision was ruled in his favour, ensuring the swift release of Rs 26.75 lakh, allowing him to receive timely medical treatment," Singh said.

The Centralised Pension Grievances Redress And Monitoring System (CPENGRAMS) allows redressal of pensioners' plaints.

Similarly, Anita Kanik Rani, who had been denied her family pension for 20 years due to a succession certificate dispute, had her case expedited through the Adalat, leading to the sanction of Rs 22 lakh in arrears, providing much-needed financial relief, the minister said.

Nirmala Devi, whose pension had not been revised as per the Seventh Pay Commission since 2016, finally saw her grievance addressed, resulting in a revised Pension Payment Order (PPO) and the release of pending arrears, he said.

Likewise, Geeta Devi, the mother of a Border Security Force (BSF) martyr, had been receiving only the normal family pension instead of the entitled extraordinary family pension for 19 years. The Pension Adalat facilitated the correction, ensuring that she received her rightful dues.

“These cases reflect the government’s commitment to a governance model that is not only efficient but also compassionate. Pensioners are not just beneficiaries — they are valued citizens who have contributed to the nation,” the minister said.

Singh also highlighted the government’s push for digital reforms to simplify pension processes, including face authentication for digital life certificates, which eliminates the need for pensioners to visit offices physically.

“With rising life expectancy, pensioners should not be seen as dependents but as assets to the nation. The government is ensuring their financial security while also recognizing their continued role in society,” he added.

Commending V Srinivas, Secretary, DoPPW, and his team, Singh appreciated their dedicated efforts in identifying and resolving long-pending pension grievances.

He acknowledged their role in bringing various departments together under one platform, enabling real-time resolution of cases, some of which had been pending for decades.

Singh concluded by reiterating that the government’s pension policies are designed to uphold the dignity and financial stability of retired employees while promoting a governance model that is transparent, efficient and focused on citizen welfare. PTI AKV AS AS