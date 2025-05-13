PM Modi travels to Adampur air base, interacts with soldiers

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi travelled to the Adampur air base in Punjab on Tuesday morning and interacted with air force personnel, official sources said.

A source said, "PM Modi went to the Adampur air base early morning. He was briefed by Air Force personnel and he also interacted with our brave jawans."

Modi's visit comes after days of intense conflict between India and Pakistan following Indian strikes on terror sites in the neighbouring country on May 7 under Operation Sindoor.

India and Pakistan agreed on May 10 to stop military actions. India has, however, made it clear it has merely paused its operation and its actions will be guided by Pakistan's conduct.