PM Modi travels to Adampur air base, says India eternally grateful to armed forces

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi travelled to the Adampur air base in Punjab on Tuesday morning and interacted with air force personnel, who have been in the thick of action during the recent conflict with Pakistan.

India is eternally grateful to its armed forces for everything they do for our nation, he said on X following the visit.

Modi said, "Earlier this morning, I went to AFS Adampur and met our brave air warriors and soldiers. It was a very special experience to be with those who epitomise courage, determination and fearlessness. India is eternally grateful to our armed forces for everything they do for our nation." The prime minister's visit comes after days of intense conflict between India and Pakistan following Indian strikes on terror sites in the neighbouring country on May 7 under Operation Sindoor.

The Adampur base is the second largest air base in the country.

PM Modi's choice of visiting the Adampur base of the India Air Force also sends out a message following Pakistani claim of destroying the prized S-400 air defence system in the station, which is home to India's key military platforms.

The defence forces, in a briefing during the conflict, had unequivocally rejected Pakistan's "false narratives".

India and Pakistan agreed on May 10 to stop military actions. India has, however, made it clear it has merely paused its operation and its future actions will be guided by Pakistan's conduct.

In his first address to the nation after Operation Sindoor, Modi had on Monday sternly warned Pakistan that India will not succumb to nuclear blackmail and sent a clear message to the world: terror and trade, terror and talks cannot go together.

"Operation Sindoor is India's new policy against terrorism and our unwavering pledge for justice. It is the new normal. We have only kept in abeyance our operations against Pakistan and the future will depend on their behaviour," Modi said in a 22-minute address.

The Indian Air Force on Monday said all its military bases and systems continue to remain fully operational, and ready to undertake any further missions if the need arises.

Director General of Air Operations Air Marshal AK Bhartisaid the Indian military's fight was with terrorists and their support infrastructure, but it was a "pity" that the Pakistani military chose to bat for the terrorists.