PM Modi true disciple of Dayanand Saraswati: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a true disciple of Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati and a guiding force for the country's holistic development and public welfare.

An event was organised at the Swarn Jayanti Park here to mark the 150th anniversary of the Arya Samaj and the 200th birth anniversary of Saraswati, its founder. Modi was the chief guest at the event, while Gupta attended it as the guest of honour.

Expressing her gratitude to the prime minister, Gupta said his leadership reflects the very ideals of Saraswati.

"Every initiative of the prime minister embodies compassion, equality and courage," she said.

Noting that Modi has imbibed the principles of Saraswati in his actions, the chief minister said every scheme of his is dedicated to public welfare, uplifting the underprivileged and the country's progress.

"In the present time, if there is anyone who truly represents and advances the vision of Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati, it is our Prime Minister Narendra Modi," she said, adding that under his leadership, India is continuously moving ahead on the path of holistic development, social welfare and national progress.

Reflecting upon the life and teachings of Saraswati, Gupta said his call to "Return to the Vedas" was not merely a religious exhortation, but a path that guided the society towards knowledge, equality, science and self-reliance.

Through his teachings and reform movements, Saraswati sought to free the society from superstitions and orthodoxy, paving the way for a faith rooted in humanity and public welfare, she added.

The chief minister said when Saraswati established the Arya Samaj in 1875, his vision was not merely to form an organisation, but to connect the society with new values and ideals.

She highlighted the Arya Samaj's crucial contribution to women's empowerment and social progress, noting that had Saraswati and the Arya Samaj not challenged the social evils and regressive customs of their time, daughters today might not have attained the heights that they have achieved. PTI SLB RC