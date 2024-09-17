PM Modi turns 74; a look at his life dedicated to public service

New Delhi: Marking another year in his illustrious journey of public service, leadership, and transformative governance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 74 on Tuesday.

The day began with BJP leaders and supporters across the country extending their heartfelt birthday wishes to the Prime Minister.

Through a special initiative 'Seva Pakhwada' - a fortnight of service to celebrate PM’s birthday - BJP underscores Modi's philosophy of service before self, encouraging party workers and supporters to engage in community service activities.

PM Modi will kick off his day by handing over 26 lakh houses to the beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in Bhubaneswar.

PM’s birthday also coincides with his government's first 100 days of its third term which have been marked by several achievements, including the emergence of 11 lakh more 'Lakhpati Didis' - a testament to the economic empowerment of women.

Additionally, infrastructure projects worth Rs 3 lakh crore have been approved, aiming at enhancing connectivity and development in rural areas.

In an unique tribute, a 13-year-old Chennai boy Presley Shekinah set a record by creating a portrait of PM Modi using 800 kg of millets, symbolising both creativity and agricultural homage.

Meanwhile, in Gujarat's Surat, local businesses offered discounts, turning Modi's birthday into a community celebration.

As PM Modi steps into his 74th year, the focus remains on his vision for India - a vision that includes making India a $5 trillion economy and leading it towards becoming a developed nation by 2047.