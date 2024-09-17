PM Modi turns 74; Prez, VP, leaders across party lines extend wishes

New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 74 on Tuesday, with President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and other dignitaries and politicians extending their best wishes to him.

Modi spent most of his day in Odisha during which he launched the state government's flagship women-centric initiative, Subhadra Yojana, besides railway and national highway projects.

Speaking at an event in Bhubaneswar, Modi recalled how he used to visit his mother on his birthday and take her blessings.

"Before coming here, I went to the home of an Adivasi family to attend their Grih Pravesh event...My sister in that family gave me khiri to eat. And when I was eating that Khiri, it was obvious for me to remember my mother.

"When my mother was alive, I always used to visit her on my birthday to seek her blessings. My mother used to feed me 'Gud' (jaggery) by hand. She is not there anymore but my Adivasi mother fed me kheer and gave me birthday blessings," Modi said.

Murmu greeted Modi on his birthday and wished that his innovative efforts pave the way to make India a developed nation.

Modi was born on September 17, 1950, in a small town in Gujarat.

"Hearty congratulations and best wishes to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji on his birthday. On the strength of your personality and work, you have provided extraordinary leadership and increased the prosperity and prestige of the country," the president said in a post on X in Hindi.

"I wish that your innovative efforts with the spirit of nation first pave the way to make India a developed nation. I pray to God that you live long and always remain healthy and happy," she wrote.

Greeting Modi, Dhankhar said the prime minister has firmly set the country on a trajectory towards a developed India by 2047.

In a post on X, the vice president said Modi, in governance for over two decades, and as prime minister for over a decade, has aroused the soul of Bharat, stimulated its cultural values, nurtured its civilisational ethos.

He said the prime minister has firmly set the country on the "unprecedented developmental trajectory" "With new insights and resolute will, may you continue to lead Bharat for many years to come! Pray almighty to give you the strength and be blessed with good health," Dhankhar wrote.

BJP president J P Nadda said the prime minister has dedicated his life to serving the country and humanity. He is changing the lives of people and has turned his resolve into an achievement, th BJP chief said.

The BJP chief inaugurated a blood donation camp under 'Seva Pakhwada' and an exhibition on the life of the prime minister.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah extended birthday greetings to Modi and said he has brought positive changes in the lives of the people through his tireless work, perseverance and foresight, and has raised India's prestige in the world.

Leaders cutting across party lines wished Modi on his birthday.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge greeted the prime minister on his birthday and wished good health and long life for him.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi also greeted Modi and wished for his long and healthy life.

Former Prime Minister and JD(S) patriarch H D Deve Gowda greeted Modi and wished he may grow from strength to strength to successfully lead India in this third term.

Taking to X, Gowda said, "My very warm birthday greetings to Prime Minister @narendramodi avaru. May he grow from strength to strength to successfully lead India in his third term. May the lord almighty bless him with good health and a long life." Senior TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee wished for the good health of the PM.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his Deputy Pawan Kalyan, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, among others, greeted the prime minister on his birthday. PTI ASK RHL