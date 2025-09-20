PM Modi undertakes aerial survey of Dholera Special Investment Region

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday undertook an aerial survey of Dholera Special Investment Region, a greenfield industrial hub near here.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) released video footage of Modi's aerial survey.

Envisioned as a greenfield industrial city built around sustainable industrialization, smart infrastructure and global investment, the Dholera Special Investment Region is around 100 kilometres south of Ahmedabad and 134 kilometres from state capital Gandhinagar.

The DSIR is part of an ambitious move by National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation (NICDC) to create a linear zone of industrial clusters and nodes in the influence area of Western Dedicated Freight Corridor.