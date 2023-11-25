Advertisment
#National

PM Modi undertakes sortie on Tejas aircraft in Bengaluru

25 Nov 2023
Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes a sortie on the Tejas, in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday undertook a sortie on the Tejas aircraft and said the experience has bolstered his confidence in the country's indigenous capabilities.

Taking to social media platform X, the PM said, "Successfully completed a sortie on the Tejas."

"The experience was incredibly enriching, significantly bolstering my confidence in our country's indigenous capabilities, and leaving me with a renewed sense of pride and optimism about our national potential," he said.

Earlier today, he landed in Bengaluru and visited the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited.

