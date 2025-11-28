PM Modi unveils 77-feet tall statue of Lord Ram in Goa

Panaji, Nov 28 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday unveiled a 77-feet tall bronze statue of Lord Ram in Goa, as part of Shree Samsthan Gokarn Jeevottam Mutt's 550th year celebrations.

Modi also visited the temple located in the mutt, located in Partagali, South Goa.

The mutt is among India’s oldest monastic institutions, known for its spiritual, cultural, and social contributions and holds a prominent place in the Saraswat community.

Sculptor Ram Sutar, who designed the Statue of Unity in Gujarat, has made Lord Ram’s statue, Goa Public Works Department minister Digambar Kamat said, adding this is the world’s tallest statue of Lord Ram.

Goa Governor Ashok Gajapathi Raju and Chief Minister Pramod Sawant were present at the ceremony. PTI RPS VT