PM Modi unveils development projects worth Rs 17,500 crore in Assam

Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled development projects worth Rs 17,500 crore in Assam on Saturday.

The PM unveiled the projects strengthening the health, oil and gas, railway and housing sectors at a function in Jorhat.

He laid the foundation stone of projects under the Prime Minister's Development Initiative for North Eastern Region (PM-DevINE) scheme. Among these projects are a Medical College and Hospital at Sivasagar and a Hemato-Lymphoid Centre in Guwahati.

He also laid the foundation stone for the capacity expansions of the Digboi Refinery from 0.65 to 1 mmtpa and Guwahati Refinery from 1.0 to 1.2 mmtpa, among others.

Modi inaugurated a new medical college and hospital at Tinsukia and the 718-km-long Barauni- Guwahati Pipeline, built at a cost of about Rs 3,992 crore.

He also inaugurated about 5.5 lakh homes under PM Awas Yojana-Gramin, constructed at a cost of about Rs 8,450 crore.

The PM also inaugurated railway projects worth more than Rs 1,300 crore in the state. Among these were the Dhupdhara-Chhaygaon section of the New Bongaigaon-Guwahati via Goalpara doubling project and the New Bongaigaon-Sorbhog section of the New Bongaigaon–Agthori doubling project.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma were present at the programme.