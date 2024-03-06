PM Modi unveils projects worth Rs 12,800 crore in Bihar

Bettiah: Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled projects worth Rs 12,800 crore in Bihar on Wednesday.

The PM unveiled the projects at a programme at Bettiah, the district headquarters town of the West Champaran district.

Governor Rajendra V Arlekar, Deputy CMs Samat Chaudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, and state minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary of the JD(U) were among those present at the programme.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was, however, not present at the programme.

The PM inaugurated the 109-km-long Muzaffarpur-Motihari LPG pipeline of Indian Oil, which will not only provide cleaner cooking fuel to the people of Bihar but also to neighbouring Nepal.

He also inaugurated Indian Oil's LPG bottling plant and storage terminal at Motihari. It would also act as a strategic supply point for the export of petroleum products to Nepal, besides the eight districts of north Bihar.

The PM laid the foundation stone of the city gas distribution project in East Champaran, West Champaran, Gopalganj, Siwan and Deoria, and grain-based ethanol projects at HCPCL Biofuels Ltd's facilities at Sugauli and Lauriya.

He also inaugurated the two-laning of the Piprakothi-Motihari-Raxaul section of NH-28A and the Sheohar-Sitamarhi section of NH-104. He laid the foundation stone for a six-lane cable bridge over the Ganga, parallel to Digha-Sonepur rail-cum-road bridge, and the four-laning of the Bakarpur Hat-Manikpur section of NH-19 bypass.

Among the railway projects he inaugurated were the doubling of the 62-km line from Bapudham Motihari to Piprahan, and the gauge conversion of the Narkatiaganj-Gaunaha section.

The PM also laid the foundation stone for the doubling and electrification of the 96-km-long Gorakhpur Cantt–Valmiki Nagar rail line, and the redevelopment of the Bettiah railway station.

He flagged off two new trains on the Narkatiaganj-Gaunaha and Raxaul-Jogbani routes.