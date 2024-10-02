PM Modi unveils projects worth Rs 83,700 crore from Jharkhand's Hazaribag

Hazaribag: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday unveiled development projects worth over Rs 83,700 crore from Jharkhand.

He launched the Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan, which will be implemented at a cost of Rs 79,150 crore, aimed at ensuring comprehensive and holistic development for tribal communities across the country.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office, the project will benefit more than 5 crore tribals in 549 districts across 30 states and Union Territories.

The scheme seeks to address critical gaps in social infrastructure, health, education, and livelihood through 25 interventions implemented by 17 central ministries and departments.

Modi also inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for multiple projects under the PM Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN), valued at over Rs 1,360 crore.

These include the construction of more than 1,380 km of roads, 120 anganwadi centres , 250 multi-purpose centres, and 10 school hostels.

Additionally, the Prime Minister announced the electrification of over 75,800 households belonging to Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTG) in around 3,000 villages.

Other initiatives include the operationalisation of 275 mobile medical units, 500 anganwadi centres, establishment of 250 Van Dhan Vikas Kendras, and the provision of piped water (Nal se Jal) to more than 5,550 PVTG villages.

Notable attendees at the event included Union Ministers Jual Oram, Annapurna Devi, and Sanjay Seth.