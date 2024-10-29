PM Modi unveils several facilities at AIIMS-Guwahati

Guwahati, Oct 29 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday virtually inaugurated various facilities at the Guwahati-based AIIMS and research organisation NIPER.

He unveiled a radiotherapy block, MRI 3T, dexa scan, auditorium, biplane and night shelter units at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)-Guwahati, located in Assam's Kamrup district.

Besides, he inaugurated the Centre of Excellence for Phytopharmaceuticals at the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER).

PM Modi launched development projects worth nearly Rs 12,850 crore and extended his government's flagship health insurance scheme 'Ayushman Bharat' to all senior citizens aged 70 years and above.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma attended the function at AIIMS-Guwahati and thanked the PM for the projects.

"My gratitude to the prime minister and union health minister for providing several new facilities at AIIMS-Guwahati and taking this institution to a new pinnacle," he told reporters. PTI TR BDC