PM Modi unveils USD 175 million economic package for Seychelles

New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) India on Monday announced USD 175 million as development assistance to Seychelles after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held wide-ranging talks with island nation's President Patrick Herminie that produced a joint vision for deeper two-way engagement.

Following the Modi-Herminie meeting, the two sides inked seven agreements to boost ties in a range of areas including digital solutions, exports and data sharing, and conduct of maritime scientific research.

India and Seychelles also agreed on a broad vision to expand cooperation in areas of sustainability, trade and economy, and security.

"Today's meeting makes it clear that the India-Seychelles partnership is entering a new phase," PM Modi said.

Herminie is on a six-day visit to India. Seychelles is a key maritime neighbour for India in the Indian Ocean region.

"India and Seychelles share a relationship that extends far beyond diplomatic engagement. The waves of the Indian Ocean have connected our peoples for centuries," the prime minister said in his media statement.

"Along its shores, trade between our nations has grown, cultures have converged, and traditions of trust have continued to strengthen," he said.

In the talks, both leaders agreed to step up bilateral cooperation in the field of hydrography to support Seychelles' efforts in accelerating its blue economy growth.

In this regard, Seychelles will establish a Seychelles Hydrographic Unit (SHU) with Indian assistance.

Elaborating on the deep-rooted bilateral ties, Modi said India and Seychelles are connected not "just by geography, but by history, trust and a shared vision for the future." "Our bond spans the past, the present, and the future. As a maritime neighbour and a trusted partner, Seychelles is an integral part of India's MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions) Vision. Our cooperation encompasses the maritime, land, and air domains," he said.

"In today's discussions, we charted a path to further strengthen this partnership. We agreed to continue exploring new opportunities to deepen our economic cooperation," he said.

The prime minister said development partnership has been a strong pillar of India-Seychelles relations and that New Delhi's efforts have been guided by the priorities and requirements of the island nation.

"Building on this direction, today we are announcing a Special Economic Package of 175 million dollars," Modi said.

This package will support concrete projects in areas such as social housing, e-mobility, vocational training, health, defence, and maritime security, he said.

The USD 175 million aid will comprise USD 125 million in rupee - denominated Line of Credit, and USD 50 million in grant assistance.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, at a media briefing, said India will provide 1000 metric tonnes of grains and lentils under the 'special economic package'.

In his remarks, Modi said India will continue to work together with Seychelles in the supply of affordable, quality medicines, and the development of health infrastructure.

"In the areas of energy and climate, our cooperation is guided by a shared commitment to sustainable development. We will further expand our collaboration in renewable energy, resilience, and climate-adaptive solutions," he said.

Modi said India will share with Seychelles its expertise in areas such as marine research, capacity building, and data sharing.

"Defence cooperation and maritime security are important pillars of our partnership. We welcome Seychelles as a full member of the Colombo Security Conclave," he said.

"This will strengthen our mutual coordination and reinforce efforts to ensure peace and stability in the Indian Ocean," he said. PTI MPB KVK KVK