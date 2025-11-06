PM Modi urges Bihar to vote with full enthusiasm

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged voters in Bihar to exercise their franchise with full enthusiasm in the first phase of Assembly elections.

“Today Bihar celebrates the first phase of the festival of democracy. Му appeal to all voters of this phase in the assembly elections is that they should vote with full enthusiasm,” Modi said in a post on X.

“On this occasion, I specially congratulate all my young colleagues in the state who will cast their vote for the first time. Remember, vote first, then refreshments (pehle matadan, phir jalpan)," Modi said.

बिहार में आज लोकतंत्र के उत्सव का पहला चरण है। विधानसभा चुनावों में इस दौर के सभी मतदाताओं से मेरा आग्रह है कि वे पूरे उत्साह के साथ मतदान करें। इस मौके पर पहली बार वोट डालने जा रहे राज्य के अपने सभी युवा साथियों को मेरी विशेष बधाई। याद रखना है- पहले मतदान, फिर जलपान! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 6, 2025

Elections are underway in 121 Assembly constituencies in the first phase in Bihar on Thursday, where 3.75 crore voters will decide the fate of 1,314 candidates, including top leaders such as INDIA bloc's chief ministerial face Tejashwi Yadav and Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary of the BJP.

The remaining 122 seats will go to polls on November 11, and the votes will be counted on November 14.