PM Modi urges Chhattisgarh, Mizoram voters to exercise their franchise

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged voters in Chhattisgarh and Mizoram to exercise their franchise as the two states go to polls to elect members of their respective assembly. In his message for voters in Chhattisgarh, Modi urged them to be a part of the democracy's auspicious festival by casting their votes in the first round of polls. He congratulated the first-time voters.

He also appealed to people in Mizoram to come out and vote in record numbers.

"I call upon the people of Mizoram to vote in record numbers. I particularly urge the young and first time voters to exercise their franchise and strengthen the festival of democracy."

Voting is taking place for 20 seats in the 90-member Chhattisgarh assembly and all the 40 seats of the Mizoram assembly on Tuesday.