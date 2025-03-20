PM Modi urges Gujarat's Bharwad community to embrace natural farming

Ahmedabad, Mar 20 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged Gujarat’s Bharwad community to adopt natural farming and plant trees as part of the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign.

He also urged the community, which is mainly into cattle rearing, to contribute towards making India a developed nation by 2047.

PM Modi was virtually addressing the community members who had gathered in large numbers at Bavaliyali Dham in Dholera taluka of Ahmedabad to attend a religious event.

“We have to build Viksit Bharat in the next 25 years and I need your community’s support for it. The first step is to make our villages developed. I urge you to adopt natural farming and plant a tree under the Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam campaign,” said the PM in his address.

He called Bavaliyali Dham a place of faith, culture and religion.

Modi appealed to the community to “change as per circumstances and make their daughters learn (to operate) computers”.

“Kisan Credit Card was earlier issued to farmers only. Now, we have extended its benefit to cattle rearers too, which can fetch loans at low interest rates,” he said. PTI PJT PD NR