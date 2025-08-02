PM Modi urges people to embrace 'swadeshi' spirit amid Trump tariff announcements

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called on citizens to adopt the spirit of "swadeshi" and support locally-made products, stressing that true service to the nation lies in promoting indigenous goods, especially amid "global economic uncertainties".

Addressing a public meeting in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi, Modi said, "As we talk about economic progress, I want to draw your attention to the current global scenario.

"The world economy is facing instability and uncertainty. In such times, countries are focusing solely on their own interests. India, too, is on the path to becoming the world's third-largest economy and must remain alert to its own economic priorities."

The prime minister's renewed push for 'swadeshi' (indigenous) comes amid the US announcing tariffs on exports from about 70 nations, including India.

According to the White House order, India now faces tariffs of 25 per cent for its exports to the US.

Emphasising that farmers, small industries, and employment for youth are the top-most priorities for the government, Modi said, "The government is doing everything possible in this direction. But as citizens, we too have responsibilities."

Calling for a national movement to support local products, the prime minister said, "This is not just about Modi saying it, every Indian should say this -- if we want India to become the third-largest economy, every political party and every leader, keeping aside their hesitations, must work in the nation's interest and awaken the spirit of swadeshi among the people."

He also urged people to be conscious consumers, saying, "Whatever we buy, we should ask ourselves -- has an Indian toiled to make this? If it has been made by the sweat of our people, with their skills, that product is swadeshi for us. We must adopt the mantra of 'Vocal for Local'."

Making a special appeal to traders and shopkeepers, the prime minister said, "At a time when the world is going through uncertainty, let us take a pledge to sell only swadeshi goods from our shops and markets. Promoting made in India goods will be the truest service to the country."

With the festival and wedding seasons approaching, the prime minister encouraged people to ensure that all new purchases are made in India.

He recalled how many citizens changed their wedding plans from abroad to India after his earlier appeal.

"The feeling of swadeshi in every action will define our future. This will also be a true tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. Only through collective effort can we fulfil the dream of a developed India," Modi said.