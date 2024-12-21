PM Modi urges people to visit Rann Utsav for 'lifetime' experience

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged people to visit Gujarat's Kutch during the ongoing Rann Utsav, saying it will be an unforgettable experience.

"Kutch awaits you all! Come, discover the pristine White Rann, the spectacular culture and warm hospitality of Kutch during the ongoing Rann Utsav," the prime minister said in a post on X.

The festival, which goes on till March 2025, promises to be an unforgettable experience, he said.

Kutch is known for its unique culture, wildlife sanctuary and white salt desert.

Modi also wrote a more detailed description of the region in a LinkedIn post, noting that it vast salt desert gleams under the moonlight, offering an otherworldly experience.

It is equally celebrated for its thriving arts and crafts, he said.

He added, "And, most importantly, it is home to the most hospitable people, proud of their roots and eager to engage with the world." Through the post, Modi said he was extending a "personal invitation" to the dynamic, hard-working professionals and their families to visit Kutch and enjoy the Rann Utsav.

The festivities commenced on December 1 will continue till February 28, while the tent city at Rann Utsav will be open till March end.

Modi said, "I assure you all that Rann Utsav will be a lifetime experience." For those who want to relax, this is just the place to be, he said, adding that those looking to discover new facets of history and culture, there is much to do as well.

"Connect with our ancient past with a visit to Dholavira, a UNESCO World Heritage site. Connect with nature by visiting the Vijay Vilas Palace, Kala Dungar. The 'Road to Heaven', surrounded by white salt pans, is the most scenic road in India," Modi said, citing a few other places too.

He also praised Kutchi handicrafts.

The prime minister noted that Smriti Van, a memorial to those killed in the 2001 earthquake, is officially the "world's most beautiful museum", winning the Prix Versailles 2024 World Title - Interiors at UNESCO.

He said, "It is also India's only museum that has achieved this remarkable feat. It remains a reminder of how the human spirit can adapt, thrive, and rise even in the most challenging environments." Kutch was largely ignored and left to its fate. Kutch borders Registan (desert) on one side and Pakistan on the other, he said.

Modi had taken over as Gujarat chief minister months after the earthquake and remained at the helm before becoming prime minister in 2014.

Kutch had witnessed a super cyclone in 1999, he said, writing glowingly of the region's rise in the new century.

It is a turnaround that is unparalleled in history, he claimed.

He said, "Together, we worked on the all-round development of Kutch. We focussed on creating infrastructure that was disaster resilient, and at the same time, we focussed on building livelihoods that ensured the youth of Kutch did not have to leave their homes in search of work."

The land known for perpetual droughts became known for agriculture. Fruits from Kutch, including mangoes, made their way to foreign markets, he said.

He said, "In 2005, Rann Utsav was born to tap into the previously unseen tourism potential of Kutch. It has grown into a vibrant tourism centre now.

Rann Utsav has also received several domestic and international awards.

Dhordo, a village where every year Rann Utsav is celebrated, was named the 2023 Best Tourism Village by the United Nations World Tourism Organization, Modi said.

The village was recognized for its cultural preservation, sustainable tourism, and rural development.