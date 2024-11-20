Advertisment
PM Modi urges voters to participate in polling with full enthusiasm

NewsDrum Desk
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks as he participates in 200th year celebrations of Shree Swaminarayan Mandir via a video conferencing, in Vadtal, Gujarat.

Narendra Modi (File photo)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged voters in Maharashtra to participate in the polls with full enthusiasm and enhance the splendour of the festival of democracy.

In a post on X, he appealed to the women and young voters to poll in large numbers.

He made a similar appeal to the voters in Jharkhand, urging them to create a polling record with their high participation.

Reaching out to the first-time voters, the prime minister described each of their vote as a strength of the state.

While all 288 assembly seats in Maharashtra are going to the polls on Wednesday, voting is being held on 38 of Jharkhand's 81 constituencies in the second and final phase of the elections.

Narendra Modi Uttar Pradesh Bypolls Maharashtra Assembly polls Maharashtra Assembly elections Jharkhand elections
