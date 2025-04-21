PM Modi, US VP Vance hail progress on US-India trade pact

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US Vice President JD Vance Monday welcomed progress towards sealing a bilateral trade agreement during their wide-ranging talks.

Following the talks, Modi hosted a dinner for Vance, Indian-origin Second Lady Usha and his delegation of officials.

Prime Minister Modi and Vice President Vance reviewed and positively assessed the progress in various areas of bilateral cooperation, an Indian readout said.

"They welcomed the significant progress in the negotiations for a mutually beneficial India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement focused on the welfare of the people of the two countries," it said.

"Likewise, they noted continued efforts towards enhancing cooperation in energy, defence, strategic technologies and other areas," it added.

The two leaders also exchanged views on various regional and global issues of mutual interest, and called for dialogue and diplomacy as the way forward.

"The Prime Minister extended his best wishes to the Vice President, Second Lady and their children for a pleasant and productive stay in India," the readout said.

It said Modi conveyed to Vance his warm greetings to President Donald Trump and said that he looked forward to his visit to India later this year.