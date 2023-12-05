PM Modi uses extra emojis to denounce 'divisive agenda' of Congress

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday used extra emojis (emoticons) to sharply confront and attack Congress for the 'divisive agenda' of the grand old party after it stared South vs North India debate following its win in Telangana elections.

Congress began the North vs South India debate after it lost all three states in the North but won Telangana in South India.

In his biggest ever attack on X, Modi wrote: "May they be happy with their arrogance, lies, pessimism and ignorance. But.. Beware of their divisive agenda. An old habit of 70 years can’t go away so easily. Also, such is the wisdom of the people that they have to be prepared for many more meltdowns ahead."

Also, such is the wisdom of the people that they have to be prepared for many more meltdowns… https://t.co/N3jc3eSgMB — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 5, 2023

Prime Minister Office sources confimed that the post is real and not hacked as suspected by many.

PMO sources told NewsDrum that PM has just started emojis.