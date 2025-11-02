PM Modi, V-P Radhakrishnan congratulate ISRO on launch of heaviest communication satellite

New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Sunday congratulated ISRO scientists on the successful launch of the heaviest communication satellite from Indian soil.

The prime minister's remarks came soon after ISRO placed the 4,410 kg CMS-03 satellite in the Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO) using an LVM-3 rocket.

"Our space sector continues to make us proud! Congratulations ISRO on the successful launch of India's heaviest communication satellite, CMS-03," Modi said in a post on X.

Besides placing the satellite in the desired orbit, ISRO scientists also demonstrated the re-ignition of the thrust chamber of the C-25 cryogenic engine after it placed the satellite in the orbit.

The experiment will help ISRO restart the cryogenic stage and give it the flexibility to place satellites in different orbits.

"Powered by our space scientists, it is commendable how our space sector has become synonymous with excellence and innovation. Their successes have furthered national progress and empowered countless lives," the prime minister said.

Hailing the satellite launch, the vice president said ISRO continues to script remarkable milestones in space exploration.

"Hearty congratulations to ISRO and the Indian Navy! India’s mighty LVM3-M5 rocket roared to the skies once again with the successful launch of GSAT-7R (CMS-03) -- the heaviest and most advanced communication satellite for the Indian Navy -- placed into Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit," Radhakrishnan said.

"This indigenously developed satellite will strengthen space-based communications, connectivity, and maritime domain awareness across the Indian Ocean Region, marking another proud milestone in Aatmanirbhar Bharat," the vice president added.

ISRO Chairman V Narayanan said the space agency plans to carry out seven launch missions in the next five months.

Indian Space Association (ISpA) Director General Lt Gen A K Bhatt (retd) said the CMS-03 satellite will be a game-changer for India's maritime and national security, providing advanced, secure communication channels that are critical in the Indian Ocean Region and the mainland.

"The launch by ISRO not only strengthens our strategic autonomy but also signals a vibrant future for private industry participation in building and supporting our nation's space assets, reinforcing our position as a formidable space power," Bhatt said. PTI SKU ARI