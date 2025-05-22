PM Modi virtually inaugurates 5 redeveloped railway stations in Chhattisgarh

Raipur, May 22 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday virtually inaugurated five redeveloped railway stations in Chhattisgarh under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, as he dedicated 103 such facilities across the country as part of the national programme.

The PM inaugurated these stations during a programme in Bikaner, Rajasthan.

Chhattisgarh Governor Ramen Deka was virtually linked to the inaugural function from Urkura railway station in Raipur, while Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai joined the event from Ambikapur railway station in Surguja district, an official statement said.

The five redeveloped railway stations in Chhattisgarh include Ambikapur station in Bilaspur railway division, Urkura, Bhilai and Bhanupratappur stations in Raipur division and Dongargarh station in Nagpur division, it said.

These stations have been upgraded to provide world-class facilities to passengers, the statement said.

Addressing the function at the Urkura station, the governor said that under the leadership of PM Modi, Indian Railways has been going through an unprecedented phase of change.

Amrit Bharat Station Scheme is not just limited to upgrading passenger facilities but is also a big step towards realising the concept of a developed India, he said.

Indian Railways is no longer just a means of transport. It has become the backbone of the dynamic economy of the new India, he said.

Currently, railway projects worth over Rs 35,000 are operational in Chhattisgarh, and the state has received a historic allocation of Rs 6,925 crore in the Union Budget for 2025-26, Deka said.

This shows the commitment of the Central government towards the state, he added.

In Ambikapur, CM Sai said the five revamped Amrit stations have now been included in the railway map as major stations. Ambikapur is the headquarters of the tribal-dominated Surguja district.

He expressed his gratitude to the PM.

State ministers Ram Vichar Netam, OP Choudhary, Shyam Bihari Jaiswal and Laxmi Rajwade attended the event in Ambikapur.

Under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, 1,337 railway stations are being renovated and modernised. Of these Amirt stations, 103 were virtually inaugurated by PM Modi in Rajasthan, the release said.

The redeveloped stations in Chhattisgarh have been given a modern look, while local folk arts, culture and traditions feature in their design, the statement said.

Each of the redeveloped facilities sports a grand entrance gate, attractive decoration, high-mast lighting, modern waiting room and toilets, accessible ramp for Divyangjan, and a platform shelter, the statement added. PTI TKP NR