PM Modi virtually inaugurates Rs 76.5 crore milk powder plant in Indore

Indore, Oct 11 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday virtually inaugurated a milk powder plant set up at a cost of Rs 76.5 crore in Madhya Pradesh's Indore.

The facility was among several projects in agriculture, animal husbandry, fisheries and food processing sectors that the prime minister inaugurated during an event in New Delhi, officials said.

The plant, set up under the Indore Cooperative Milk Union, has the capacity to produce 30 metric tonnes of milk powder per day, they said.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who was present for the inauguration in Indore, thanked PM Modi and said the unit, established under the National Programme for Dairy Development (NPDD), would bolster the growth of Madhya Pradesh's dairy sector.

"Madhya Pradesh's current contribution to national milk production is about nine per cent, and we aim to raise it to 20 per cent in the next five years. The state government is committed to ensuring fair prices for farmers' milk," Yadav said.

He said that the Modi government had consistently increased the minimum support price (MSP) for wheat and soybean in recent years, benefiting farmers in the state.

The state government had recently introduced a Bhavantar Bhugtan Yojana (price difference payment scheme) for soybean growers to ensure they receive fair prices for their produce, Yadav said.

Officials explained that if traders in markets purchase soybean at rates lower than the MSP fixed by the Centre, the state government will pay farmers the difference.

"The Bhavantar amount will be directly credited to farmers' bank accounts, bringing them cheer ahead of Dhanteras," Yadav said.

Responding to the Congress's criticism of the scheme, the chief minister said, "The Congress has never thought in the interest of farmers, and it lost power because of such actions."